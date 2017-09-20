Dancing classes begin next week at Ridgefield Continuing Education

Ballroom/swing and line dance classes start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Line dance meets Wednesdays, Sept. 27; Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 7 to 8 p.m., $62.

Ballroom dance and West Coast Swing classes start Wednesday, Sept. 27. In Beginner 1 (eight sessions, 8:05 to 9 p.m., $96 per person), students will learn three or four basic steps for Swing, Foxtrot, Waltz, Cha Cha, and Rumba.

The Beginner 2 (eight sessions, 7:05 to 8 p.m., $96 per person) course will add some figures to the dances taught in Beginner 1 and is for people who have a basic knowledge of dances taught in Beginner 1. Come alone or with a partner. Bring a water bottle.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information on shoes to wear to class, location or to register.