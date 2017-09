Neirot’s season opening dinner and film will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m with a Jewish Film Festival featuring Theodore Bikel.

A light dinner will be served followed by the film and music by Cantor Deborah Katcho Gray, a discussion and dessert.

For reservations contact: Neirot at OurShirShalom.org by Oct. 9. Make check payable to Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield, 06877.