Senior Scene: Buying medicine

Buying your medicine on line can be easy. Just make sure you do it safely.

The Internet has changed the way we live, work and shop. The growth of the Internet has made it possible to compare prices and buy products without ever leaving home. But when it comes to buying medicine online it is important to be very careful. Some websites sell medicine that may not be safe to use and could put your health at risk. Others that sell you medicine aren’t United States licensed pharmacies at all. They may give a diagnosis that is not correct and sell medicine that is not correct, that is not right for you or your condition, and they won’t protect your personal information either.

Some medicines sold online are fake (counterfeit or “copycat” medicines), too strong or too weak, have dangerous ingredients, aren’t FDA approved (haven’t been checked for safety and effectiveness), aren’t safe to use with other medicine or products you use and aren’t labeled, stored or shipped correctly.

Talk with your doctor and have a physical exam before you get any new medicine for the first time. Use only medicine that has been prescribed by your doctor or another trusted professional who is licensed in the United States to write prescriptions for medicine. fda.gov.buyonline

