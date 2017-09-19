Recreation Notes: Free jedi training for children

Has your child ever wanted to learn the ways of the Force? This is their chance to train at Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s free Jedi Training for children ages 5 to 10 years old. They will learn how to be mindful of their surroundings, how to move around with stealth, and how to use a lightsaber. Will they be lured to the dark side? Trainings are available on three Saturdays: Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the recreation center. There is a limit of one training per child.

Come find inner peace at our Restorative Yoga with Sarah on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the recreation center. You will learn restful poses that you can do at home or in any quiet space to help you through the stress of work, family and whatever life throws at you. This class is for people ages 16 and older and is free for recreation center members and $18 for non-members. No yoga experience is necessary, but you must be able to get down on the floor. Please dress comfortably and bring a towel or a small blanket.

To reserve your spot for either our Jedi Training or Restorative Yoga contact [email protected] or 203-431-2755.