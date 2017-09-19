The Ridgefield Press

Editorial: Horse rule?

By Macklin K. Reid on September 19, 2017 in Editorial · 0 Comments

Hooted down once, another attempt at an ordinance on keeping horses was presented to the selectmen last week, and sent to a Sept. 27 public hearing. It’s good they collaborated, but the proposal suggests the committee’s horse owners outmaneuvered its horse neighbors.

The ordinance affects only residential properties of 1.5 acres or less. Properties that have “successfully maintained horses for five years” would be exempt.

A half-acre minimum area “used solely for the keeping of horses” is required, but there’s no limit on how many horses may be kept there — odd, considering the rule was prompted by three horses being kept on a small lot.

Requirements that manure be stored, collected and “regularly removed” to “maintain a sanitary condition and minimize odor” aren’t specific, and the setback from manure piles to property lines is just 15 feet. The rule calls for fencing, a shed to “accommodate all horses,” and violators face potential fines of $100 to $250 a day. While most horse owners are responsible, these are big beasts and the town should protect neighbors with reasonable controls.

Related posts:

  1. Horse ordinance gets May 10 public hearing

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield girls volleyball sweeps Stamford
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress