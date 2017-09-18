Prevention Council carnival kicks off Friday night

Merry-go-rounds and inflatable castles have taken up residency on the green in front of the recreation center on Danbury Road for this weekend’s annual fall carnival.

One object missing on the lawn this year will be the ferris wheel — a casualty of Hurricane Jose’s brutal winds.

“The threat of Jose means we can’t have it this year,” said LouAnn Daprato, a member of the Ridgefield Prevention Council.

The council is co-sponsoring the weekend-long event with the Town of Ridgefield and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The festivities — rides, games, food, and entertainment from Tufano Amusement — begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. The carnival opens again at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and runs until 10 p.m. both nights.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the show begins early at 1 p.m. and runs until 5.

“This is our major fund-raiser of the year,” Daprato said. “We split all money raised with the Boys and Girls Club to help its scholarship program, and use the rest to host drug prevention events throughout the school year.”

The first big event the prevention council will sponsor will take place in January, Daprato said, but the speaker hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“We want to spread the word about prevention and help those families who have someone who is suffering from substance abuse,” Daprato said.

In addition to games and rides this weekend, the carnival will include tables and booths for residents to learn more about drug and alcohol prevention.

“We want to make sure everyone is having fun this weekend but our first priority is always drug prevention and education within the community,” Daprato said. “That’s what we’re raising money for and that’s what makes this event so special each and every year…

“We’d love to have fireworks but we’ll settle for helping others.”

For more information about the carnival, visit the Ridgefield Prevention Council’s Facebook page.