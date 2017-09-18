What in the fog? Photographer makes most out of ‘grey’ Sunday (SLIDESHOW)

Resident Dianne Daskam snapped a series of pictures around a fog-cluttered village last Sunday.

Her walk took her from First Congregational Church to the Lounsbury House on Main Street where she observed flowers in bloom all over Main Street.

“Whoever takes care of the flowers around town does an awesome job, even making a grey foggy morning colorful,” she said.

The hobbyist photographer used a little point-and-shoot Samsung to take the pictures, but said she is planning to use a new Canon Rebel in the future.

“I did use a little editing on the rose in front of the community center, but not on the others,” Daskam explained. “In the fog you get flat light, but if you have a light source nearby the object you want to focus on (light in the lamp post on the flowers) they will stand out from everything nearby.”