State schedules alternating traffic at Route 35 bridge Wednesday, Thursday

Route 35 traffic has been troubling Ridgefield commuters for more than a year. — Macklin Reid photo

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums this week.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Monday, Sept. 18, that there will be traffic delays on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.

“The rest of the week should only be minor impacts to traffic,” Wodjenski said.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, will  start at 9 a.m. after the morning commuter rush is over, and is expected to end at 3 p.m. before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

