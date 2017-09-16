In addition to the football team and its 49-0 road rout of Stamford (see related story), three other Ridgefield High teams also recorded victories on a busy Friday night.

Girls volleyball: Making its 2017 debut, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team swept Simsbury, 3-0, in a non-conference match at RHS.

The Tigers, who reached the state finals last season, won by scores of 25-16, 25-12, and 25-19.

In one dominant stretch — midway through the first game through the end of the second game — Ridgefield outscored Simsbury, 38-20.

Caroline Curnal had 10 kills and five digs for the Tigers. Mackenzie Wanicka added eight kills, 10 service points and two digs, while libero Taylor Brand finished with 17 service points and eight digs.

Ridgefield setter Lauren Thrasher contributed 35 assists in the victory.

Boys soccer: Second-half goals from seniors Christian DeVivo and Jack Liguori led the RHS boys soccer team to a 2-0 triumph over visiting Danbury in a game that was physical and chippy throughout.

It was the second win in three days for the Tigers, who evened their record at 2-2.

“[Tonight] was a breath of fresh air compared to the first three games,” said Ridgefield head coach Phil Bergen. “We had heart. I think we needed this win.”

Perhaps the biggest subplot of the night was the earlier-than-expected return of senior forward JT Siano, who had missed the first three games of the season with an ankle injury. Siano warmed up with the team before the game and entered the contest with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. He went on to play the entire second half.

“We thought [Siano] wasn’t coming back for another two or three weeks, but we tried him in there,” said Bergen after the game. “You could tell he was a little rusty, but he was in the right place at the right time and had opportunities … I look forward to what he’s going to be able to do up front. [Other teams] are going to have to cover him with two or three players.”

Field hockey: Following three straight blowout wins to start the year, the RHS field hockey team got a moral victory in its first setback of the season.

The Tigers, who ended last year with an 8-9-0 record, took perennial power Wilton into overtime before falling, 1-0, on Olivia Hahn’s goal with under three minutes remaining. Wilton is the reigning FCIAC champion and has won four state titles in the past six seasons.

“Everyone truly came together today,” said Ridgefield senior defender Julia McSpedon. “It was amazing to feel that fire in each and every one of us, and to trust that we would all go the distance to find a win.”

Ridgefield played a portion of the game without leading scorer Katie Pieterse, who left with a knee injury just 10 minutes into the contest. Pieterse was able to return for the second half.

“Coming off of the [4-0] win against Fairfield Warde [on Wednesday], we discovered that we had another level in us,” said Pieterse. “I truly believe that with even the quality of play we showed in tonight’s game, that there’s still another level to be had.”

Girls swimming: Ridgefield improved to 2-0 with its second win in three days: A 107-77 triumph over Trumbull at the Barlow Mountain pool.

No additional information was yet available.

Notes: Press Sports Correspondents Nick Martinez and Claire Filaski contributed reporting to this story.