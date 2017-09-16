Solar promo ends Sept. 30

Ridgefielders interested in upgrading their home with solar panels have until Sept. 30 to receive special pricing from Ross Solar, through its partnership with RACE, the Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment.

Stephan Hartmann, a Ross Solar consultant, said since every home has different solar power system needs, the cost of a system is difficult to calculate offhand.

“That said,” Hartmann said, “some RACE for Solar participants purchasing a typical 8- to 9-kW solar array could expect to save $2,500 to $2,700 on the price of their array as compared with our normal pricing.”

Some of the savings is contingent on residents buying in.

“About 20% of that savings is expected to come from an additional bonus gift card everyone receives if the town hits 25 or more projects,” Hartmann said. “We think we’ll get there.”

For more information, go to rosssolargroup.com/raceforsolar, or call Ross Solar at 1-877-273-5066.

