Ridgefield boys soccer blanks Trinity for first win

Limited to two goals in the first 200 minutes of the season, the Ridgefield High boys soccer team doubled its total in the next 40 minutes.

Getting second-half strikes from Alex Lust and Alex Glass, the Tigers eased to a 3-0 victory over host Trinity Catholic on Wednesday in Stamford.

It was the first win in three games this season for Ridgefield, which evened its record at 1-1-1.

“We played much better in the second half,” said Ridgefield head coach Phil Bergen, whose team led just 1-0 at the break against lightly-regarded Trinity. “The first half … we weren’t clicking. Something was missing.”

The Tigers went ahead midway through the opening half. Off a corner kick from Alex Lust, freshman Will Baker was able to send a right-footed shot into the Trinity net. “He was in the right place at the right time,” said Bergen about Baker, who had entered the game as a substitute on defense. “He did a nice job getting off a good shot.”

Ridgefield pushed its lead to 2-0 early in the second half when Lust scored on a shot from 25 yards out. Jack Liquori assisted on the goal.

Alex Glass then ended the scoring with a goal on an assist from Lust.

Sophomore goalie Ray Dearth needed to make only three saves for the shutout, as Ridgefield defenders Ben Sasse, Nick David, Mike Grevers and Shane Bowler shut down Trinity’s offense.

Notes: The Tigers again played without senior striker JT Siano, who has missed the first three games of the season with an ankle injury. “We’re hoping to have him back in two weeks,” said Bergen about Siano, who returned to the team this fall after playing academy soccer last year. “He’s a quality finisher, and our offense has struggled without him.”

Ridgefield is also without senior defender Andrew Wilson (back), who may miss the entire season, according to Bergen.