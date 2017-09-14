Obituary: Todd Lee Kolb, 86, of Ridgefield

Todd Lee Kolb, 86, of Ridgefield, CT., died September 13, 2017 at Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut.

Todd was born in Paterson, New Jersey, son of the late Lee Robert Kolb and Barbara Struppmann Kolb.

He graduated from Shaker Heights High School in Ohio in 1949. He received the Bill Stern Award as Cleveland’s outstanding high school athlete. He graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations. He excelled in both football and lacrosse and was honorable mention All-American and Captain of the Cornell Lacrosse team.

Todd served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army in the Quartermaster Corp in Berlin, Germany in the early ’50s.

He worked for Union Carbide Corporation for 30 years, 23 years in the Carbon Products Division and seven in the Pan American Subsidiary as Vice President and General Manager. Following his retirement from Union Carbide, he was a Certified Business Intermediary in the Danbury area for seven years.

Todd was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Roman Catholic Church where he served as a lector. He was a member of the Ridgefield Senior Men’s Golf Club and served on the Ridgefield town golf committee.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Louise Keyes Kolb in 2005, and his second wife, Nancy Sokolowski Kolb in 2015.

Todd is survived by one son, Michael Kolb of Bethel, CT, two daughters, Molly Roffman (Andrew) of Yonkers, NY and their children, Otis and Ben and Nancy (Ray) Cook of North Redington Beach, FL and their children, Lauren and Grant, one nephew, Chris (Caroline) Kolb of Morris Plains, NJ, and their children, Grace, Sam, Kate and Liam.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11 a.m., at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, check donations may be made to Cornell Football Association, 6321 Porter Road, Suite 8, Sarasota, FL 34240-9611.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of funeral arrangements.