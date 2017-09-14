Obituary: Robert Dickinson, 75, of Newtown, formerly of Ridgefield

Robert “Bob” Herndon Dickinson, 75, of Newtown and formerly of Ridgefield, died September 12, 2017 at Yale- New Haven Hospital.

He was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia on November 19, 1941, the youngest child of Fred W. and Nelle (Lilly) Dickinson.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Vincent) Dickinson, his daughter, Amy Dickinson and his son-in-law, John Morris of Danbury. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Sue Todorovich of Scottsboro, Ala., and his brother, Fred W. Dickinson and his wife, Donna, of Oak Hill, W.Va. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, L. Eugene Dickinson.

Bob graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in electrical engineering technology. Following the passage of the Clean Water and Clean Air Acts, he returned to West Virginia University and received a master’s degree in air pollution control from the Department of Civil Engineering, magna cum laude. This was the first master’s level pollution control program in the United States.

After working several years as an electrical engineer with The Monongahela Power Company he went to work for Westvaco, a paper company, where he would spend 30 years, eventually reaching a senior leadership position, vice president of environmental. Although his work was often challenging, he enjoyed success and found the outcomes rewarding. For example, seeing dead rivers become prime fishing locations, and seeing new trees on a clear-cut mountainside.

Bob was a member of Phi Kappa Psi, Order of Helvetica, and the Newtown Lions Club.

Always charming, always the gentleman, Bob enjoyed his weekly rounds to local stores where he would visit with the shopkeepers and employees. Bob had many interests including reading, woodworking, and current events. Bob loved animals, especially his Labradoodle, Charlie, who was allowed to visit at Yale New Haven Hospital and brighten Bob’s last days.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local food bank and to sign up to be an organ donor.

Friends may call at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street in Newtown, Friday, September 15, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 10 a.m., also at Honan Funeral Home, interment to follow in the Newtown Village Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence visit www.honanfh.com.