Diana Jones opens the Acoustic Celebration series Sunday, Sept. 24

Singer/songwriter Diana Jones will open the Acoustic Celebration series at 4:00 p.m. in the North Hall of St. Stephen’s Church, on Sunday Sept. 24.

The series will run through the fall, winter, and spring on periodic Sundays. Jones is the first performer for the 2017/2018 series.

Jones, who grew up in New York, discovered a love for the music of the rural South while reconnecting with her birth family roots in the smoky mountains of Tennessee. With the help of her musical grandfather, Jones became absorbed in the music of the region, which she says she “imbibed avidly for the next 17 years.”

Jones described her music as “more old-time country than bluegrass.”

The Acoustic Celebration series is produced by Barbara Manners, who also produces the CHIRP series of concerts at Ridgefield parks.

Tickets are $20 online at http://www.acousticcelebration.org/ ; or $25 at the door. All concert proceeds go to the performer.