Obituary: Linda Diane Busino Bryant of Dalton, Ga.

Linda Diane Busino Bryant of Dalton, Georgia passed from this life Tuesday, September 12, 2017 after fighting a battle with cancer for the second time.

LinDi was born in Binghamton New York on February 17, 1953.

LinDi loved the color green, life, her church families, her work, her bikes, her friends that she enjoyed riding with, and her family.

LinDi was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Bryant.

She is survived by her parents, Ann & Orlando Busino of Ridgefield, Connecticut; sisters and brother-in-law, Michele Carrano of Middlebury Connecticut and Andrea & Jim Dolan of Bethel, Connecticut; brothers, Robert Busino of Newtown, Connecticut, Frank Busino of Waterbury, Connecticut, and Christopher Busino of Ridgefield, Connecticut; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; loving in-laws; and a host of longtime friends.

As an Air Force veteran LinDi will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Monday, September 18, 2017. Her body will be escorted by a motorcycle honor guard from American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth, Georgia and ABATE. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at Love Funeral Home in Dalton, Georgia.

