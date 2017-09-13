RHS roundup: Girls soccer romps, girls cross country sweeps

Held scoreless in a season-opening tie, the Ridgefield Hih girls soccer team responded with a barrage of goals Tuesday afternoon.

Playing its home opener at Tiger Hollow, Ridgefield crushed Stamford, 7-1.

Seven different players scored for the hosts, who led 4-0 before the midpoint of the first half.

Tasha Riek began the onslaught with a goal just 1:35 into the contest on an assist from Caitlin Slaminko.

Goals from Slaminko (Faith Arnold assist) and Arnold (Slaminko assist) made it 3-0, and Klosowski added the fourth goal on an assist from Arnold in the 19th minute.

Ridgefield (1-0-1) continued to apply pressure, with the Stamford goalie saving two free kicks from Claire Middlebrow prior to the break.

Middlebrow did convert early in the second half off a feed from Slaminko before Stamford got its only goal a few minutes later.

The Tigers ended the scoring with goals from Scarlet Ball (Emma Langis assist) and Carinna Dabroi (Ball assist) in the final minutes.

Lauren Castle and Kelly Chittenden each played one half in goal for Ridgefield and combined for two saves.

Girls Cross Country: Placing seven runners in the top 10, the RHS girls cross country team opened its season by sweeping four teams Tuesday.

The Tigers defeated host New Canaan, 22-37, and added 15-50 wins over McMahon, Westhill and Trinity Catholic.

Ridgefield’s Gabriella Viggiano finished first overall in a time of 16 minutes, 15.08 seconds. Teammate Julia Hergenrother was second in 16:18.58.

Elizabeth Jasminski (fourth, 17:01.51), Katherine Bracken (seventh, 17:34.31) and Maia Clarkin (eighth, 17:39.61) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score.

Maddie Guter (ninth) and Isabel Trinkaus (1oth) also finished in the top-10 overall for the Tigers, who extended their regular-season winning streak to 45.