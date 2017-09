Police reported a blue 2010 Audi A6 was stolen from the driveway of a Hessian Drive home sometime in the early morning hours of Sept. 12. Two other vehicles were also entered at another residence nearby, though police did not say if anything was taken. Police remind residents to lock their car doors and remove any valuables.

Anyone with information about the theft may call the Ridgefield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-431-2794.