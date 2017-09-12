Obituary: Catherine (Kitch) Marie McGavin, 96, of Rock Hill, N.Y.

Catherine (Kitch) Marie McGavin, 96, of Rock Hill, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her lakeside home on September 10.

Born on November 23,1920 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Joseph and Anna (Mandel) Sawicki, she married the love of her life Thomas J. McGavin on May 29, 1943. They raised their four daughters in Montgomery, NY and Wanaksink Lake, and she joyously watched her family grow.

Catherine’s passion for language suffused her 96 years. After receiving her bachelor of arts from College Misericordia (’41) on a merit scholarship, she continued her studies to earn a master’s in library science from SUNY Albany (’74). She began her teaching career as asst. librarian at Valley Central High School and was the inaugural head librarian for the Valley Central Middle School. She took great pride in crafting and selecting the myriad of media and books the new library offered. An avid reader, Catherine also put her degrees to use on Scrabble boards, crossword puzzles and nightly Jeopardy viewings.

Catherine was an extraordinary woman. Her devotion to her family defined her life, and she cherished every moment she shared with those she loved.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Nancy and Michael Palmer, Auburn, Ala.; Kate and Michael Walsh, Lakeville, Conn.; Maureen and Thomas Kozlark, Ridgefield, Conn.; Sharon and Paul Atcheson, Boulder, Colo.; her 9 grandchildren, Jon, Scott, Jill, and Mark Palmer, Alexandra Walsh, Matthew and Kathryn Kozlark and Elaine and Cole Atcheson. She also has 7 great-grandchildren. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Thomas and her granddaughter, Clare Walsh.

She will be remembered for her warm smile, beautiful blue eyes, and gentle nature. Her compassion, generosity and grace will never be forgotten.

There will be a Celebration of Catherine’s life at Mass on Saturday, September 16, at 11:30, Holy Name of Mary, Montgomery, N.Y. The family will be greeting friends and family at Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, N.Y. on Friday, September 15, 4-8 p.m.

Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.

For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com.