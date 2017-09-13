Leukemia & Lymphoma Society kick off Light The Night campaign

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Connecticut/Westchester/Hudson Valley Chapter announces its 2017 Light The Night fall walk schedule.

This year, walks will be held:

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., at Harbor Point Commons Park, Stamford

Thursday, Oct. 19, at Bushnell Park, Hartford.

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting LLS and their funding of research to find blood cancer cures. Coming together for a common goal, friends, family and co-workers form fundraising walk teams and gather together to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer. Millions of consumers also help by donating at retail outlets. Culminating in walks every fall, participants in 150 communities across North America join together carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer — white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

This year’s Light The Night walks across the nation will include a fireworks display, a Survivor Circle, where survivors celebrate by taking part in a survivor ceremony where they raise their white lanterns in unison as the white beam of hope reaches up to the sky, illuminating the darkness and Remembrance Pavilion, for those who have lost family, friends and co-workers to come together to celebrate their memory and leave tributes to their loved ones.

“At Light The Night, it is our aim to bring light to the darkness of cancer through research and cures. We are taking steps to end cancer,” said Deb Barker, LLS executive director. “The light and warmth we generate delivers hope in time of despair, community in place of loneliness and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families LLS’s Light The Night fund treatments that are saving the lives of patients not someday, but today.”

LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to finding cures for leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood cancers. Through its efforts it has invested more than $1 billion in cutting-edge research to advance therapies. Thanks to research, survival rates for patients with many blood cancers have doubled, tripled and even quadrupled since the early 1960s. Yet, despite these advances, about one third of patients with blood cancer still do not survive even five years after their diagnosis.

Sponsors for Light The Night events in Hartford County, Fairfield County and Westchester County include: Aetna, Boston Children’s Health Physicians, CCI, Edge-On-Hudson, Gen Re, Hartford Health Care, New England Smart Energy, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, The Westchester Bank, Trefz Family Restaurants, Westchester Medical Health Center Network, RCCA, United Healthcare Community Plan, Excel Urgent Care, The Bristol Assisted Living and J.Crew. Media sponsors include: Eyewitness News WFSB Channel 3, AM 1490 WGCH Hartford Courant, News 12, Serendipity Magazine, Westchester Family Magazine and Westchester Talk Radio.

In-Kind Sponsors include: Aldi, Black Eyed Sally’s Restaurant, California Pizza Kitchen, Collective Difference, Costco, Darien Doughnuts, Deep River Snacks, Fairway Market, Fresh Market, Kona Grill, LarJ Photography, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Ruth’s Chris, Shake Shack, Bill Shea Photography, Spectra Food Services, Starbucks, Shop Rite, Stop and Shop, Ted’s Montana Grill, United Rentals, Utz Snacks, and Westchester Grill.

Volunteers for the event include: Microsoft, St. Joseph’s Medical School, Westchester Community College, Volunteer New York! and Young Women’s League of New Canaan.

To learn more about opportunities to form a team, become a sponsor or volunteer, contact Roger Drake Sr., campaign director, Light The Night, Connecticut Westchester Lower Hudson Valley chapter, 203-388-9174, [email protected] or visit lightthenight.org/CTWHV.