The Ridgefield Press

Alternating traffic at Rt. 35 bridge scheduled for this Thursday

By Peter Yankowski on September 12, 2017 in News, Transportation · 0 Comments

Traffic backing up at the Route 35 bridge site. — Mack Reid photo

Alternating one-way traffic will go return at the Route 35 (Danbury Road) bridge construction site Thursday, Sept. 14. The alternate routing will affect traffic in the area north of the downtown business district, near the Fox Hill condominiums.  

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified town officials on Monday. He  did not say what times traffic patterns would be affected but previous traffic delays at the site began at 9 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m. to avoid interfering with peak commuting hours.

Work at the bridge has dragged on for well over a year, complicated by additional work on a Route 7 bridge that required all that road’s traffic to be routed through downtown Ridgefield several times.

Related posts:

  1. Alternating one-way traffic returns early next week on Route 35
  2. Alternating one-way traffic scheduled intermittently this week on Route 35
  3. No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site next week
  4. Next Route 7 closure scheduled to take place in October

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Police arrest larceny suspect Next Post Dr. Bossio to host open house Sept. 14
About author

Peter Yankowski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress