Alternating one-way traffic will go return at the Route 35 (Danbury Road) bridge construction site Thursday, Sept. 14. The alternate routing will affect traffic in the area north of the downtown business district, near the Fox Hill condominiums.

Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified town officials on Monday. He did not say what times traffic patterns would be affected but previous traffic delays at the site began at 9 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m. to avoid interfering with peak commuting hours.

Work at the bridge has dragged on for well over a year, complicated by additional work on a Route 7 bridge that required all that road’s traffic to be routed through downtown Ridgefield several times.