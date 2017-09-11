Obituary: William Stephen Mercede, 55, of Ridgefield

William Stephen Mercede, 55, of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2017.

William was born in Norwalk, CT on March 30, 1962, a son of Philip and Evelyn (Mezzo) Mercede.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 40 years, William was the proprietor of Mercede’s Lawn Maintenance of Ridgefield. He enjoyed watersports, skiing, snowmobiling, gardening and cooking. He was a gifted athlete who enjoyed all sports. Above all, he loved to have a good time spent with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole, Carly and Alexandria Mercede; his parents, Philip and Evelyn Mercede and his sister, Darlene Mercede-Casazza. In addition, he is survived by his nieces, Brittany, Randi and Danielle Featherstone and his former wife, Cindy Moore-Mercede.

Friends will be received on Friday, September 15, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will be private at the direction of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Mercede Children’s Scholarship Fund: PO Box 459, Ridgefield, CT 06877.