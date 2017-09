Mary Arena, 99, of Ridgefield, passed away at her home on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Arena.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m., at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m., in Beechwoods Cemetery in New Rochelle, N.Y.