RHS roundup: Boys soccer falls, field hockey romps

In a boys soccer game dominated by two strong defenses, it was an early scrum that proved to be the difference.

After a challenge by two Ridgefield defenders, Trumbull’s Jason Weinstein managed to dribble free and send a shot into the back of the net in the 10th minute of Friday’s season opener at Tiger Hollow.

The goal held up, as the Golden Eagles came away with a 1-0 victory.

Missing its top player, academy transfer JT Siano (bruised ankle), Ridgefield relied on its defense to keep the game within reach. Sweeper Ben Sasse and stopper Nick David kept the Ridgefield backline composed in a game largely devoid of significant scoring chances.

Sophomores Ray Dearth and Tim Vanni saw their first varsity minutes for the Tigers. Dearth got the start in goal and Vanni came on in the second half as a substitute.

Strong play off the bench by junior Drew Conte led to a few Ridgefield shots on goal, but Ridgefield was unable to convert. A shot off a last-second corner kick went wide left as time expired.

Field hockey: Julia Wilson scored three goals and Katie Pieterse contributed three assists as the Ridgefield High field hockey team began its season with a 5-0 road victory over Stamford on Friday.

Samantha Petruzzelli added a goal and an assist for the Tigers, while Lily Carnicelli had one goal and Catherine Irving had an assist.

Ridgefield goalie Ellie Kaiser finished with two saves for the shutout.

The Tigers play their home opener on Monday afternoon against Newtown at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow.