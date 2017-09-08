The Ridgefield Press

Parenting the Selfie Generation: Schools, library unveil workshop schedule

By The Ridgefield Press on September 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library and Ridgefield Public Schools have unveiled its 2017-18 schedule for parenting workshops.

The workshops, branded as “Parenting the Selfie Generation: Resilience For Life,” are also put on through a community-wide collaboration with the Ridgefield Council of PTAs, the Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

The first event — “Anxiety Awareness: What’s All the Angst About?” — will take place Tuesday, Oct. 3, 9:30 a.m. at the library and then again at Scotts Ridge Middle School at 7 p.m. that night.

 

This workshop will include a screening of the new documentary Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety, followed by an open discussion and Q&A session with noted psychiatrist Aaron Krasner, M.D.

$5.00 suggested donation at the door.

 

