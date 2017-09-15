The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

By Steve Coulter on September 15, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

11 house worth a total of $6,384,800 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with $15,962 collected in conveyance taxes. Transfers included:

120 Prospect Street: Frances Taylor Debease Trust to Daniel and Paula Molloy of Redding, Aug. 30, $495,000.

23 Rita Road: Royd Fukumoto and Jeraldine Orlina to Jared Vergili and Dawn Hunt of Gilbert Street, Aug. 30, $425,000.

88 Regan Road: Mark and Michelle Brooks to Erin and Christine Humiston of Orlando, Fla., Aug. 30, $471,500.

46 Casey Lane: Ronald and Patricia Terrill of Sunset Lane to Jia Min of Wallkill, N.Y., Aug. 31, $655,000.

230 Florida Road: Wesley and Julie Bermel to Andrew and Kate Jackson of Florida Hill Road, Aug. 31,$493,300.

30 Barnum Place: Joshua and Junko Crafford of Danbury to Arun and Meris James, Aug. 31, $650,000.

253 Bennetts Farm Road: Shelby and Elaine Lowman to Gillian Tanz and Jeffery Takach of Norwalk, Aug. 31, $395,000.

50 Casey Lane: Brett and Yolanda Malone of Danbury to Boris Solovey Estate, Aug. 31, $560,000.

162 Minuteman Road: Mark and Ellen Gaddis to Carlos and Cynthia Nascimento of Yonkers, N.Y., Sept. 1, $640,000.

80 Branchville Road: Scott and Mary Stainken to Barry Eaton and Joyce Karel of Stamford, Sept. 1, $1,125,000.

315 Old Sib Road: James Jannace to Timothy and Lori Vickers of Danbury, Sept. 5, $475,000.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: March 8-13
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: May 10-15
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: April 20-26
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: Aug. 1-8

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Deer hunt in open space: Town approves, agonizes Next Post Girls swim: Tigers look to build off historic season
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress