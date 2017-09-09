St. Mary’s to host Guatemalan fiesta

Parishioners of St. Mary’s Church will host a Guatemalan fiesta Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 in the parish hall.

The event is used to raise money for the church’s mission project in Santa Maria de Jesus, Guatemala, where volunteers have traveled over the past few years to provide clean water and education for children.

The fiesta will include art lessons for children, dancing and dinner.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids. They can be purchased at the church’s website: stmarysridgefield.org

For information on the mission, watch the clip below.