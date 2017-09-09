The Ridgefield Press

St. Mary’s to host Guatemalan fiesta

By The Ridgefield Press on September 9, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

Parishioners of St. Mary’s Church will host a Guatemalan fiesta Saturday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 in the parish hall.

The event is used to raise money for the church’s mission project in Santa Maria de Jesus, Guatemala, where volunteers have traveled over the past few years to provide clean water and education for children.

The fiesta will include art lessons for children, dancing and dinner.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for kids. They can be purchased at the church’s website: stmarysridgefield.org

For information on the mission, watch the clip below.

 

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer preview: Backline a boost for RHS Next Post Founders Hall: Switching to a bi-weekly column
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress