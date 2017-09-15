Reynolds & Rowella volunteers at Newtown animal sanctuary

More than 40 partners and staff of Reynolds & Rowella, a consulting, audit and accounting firm, with offices in Ridgefield and New Canaan, spent the annual Day of Caring — Aug. 3 — at the 34-acre Catherine Violet Hubbard (CVH) Animal Sanctuary in Newtown.

Groups of employees worked on projects that included tilling soil and building raised garden beds in the Community Garden, removing invasive plants and brush in a meadow and weather-sealing paddock fencing and enclosing a chicken-run.

“Reynolds & Rowella devoting their Day of Caring to help finish projects and launch the construction of the sanctuary gardens is a direct reflection of what the sanctuary stands for,” said Jenny Hubbard, president of the CVH Foundation. “We are grateful that Reynolds & Rowella would share their time and their talent. It is because of the support like the Day of Caring that we are able to a part of extraordinary progress made to date and witness the first fruits of realizing Catherine’s dream.”