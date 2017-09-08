RVNA to host flu and pneumonia vaccination clinics throughout fall

When the summer sun still shines bright, but school beckons and daylight wanes, it can only mean one thing: Flu shot season is right around the corner. The RVNA will host a series of flu (and pneumonia) vaccine events this fall.

Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 14, RVNA is hosting daily drop-in and appointment hours at our Ridgefield location, as well as conducting several flu clinics in the area, including a “Vote and Vax” clinic at Ridgefield and Redding voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 7.

RVNA will offer quadrivalent flu vaccines (both high dose and regular) and Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax 23 pneumonia vaccines at all clinics.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everybody ages six months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the single best way to prevent the flu and to significantly reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalizations. The CDC recommends that people get vaccinated by the end of October, and that children who need two doses of vaccine to be protected should start the vaccination process sooner. It takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.

To learn more about the RVNA Flu Clinic schedule or to make an appointment, visit ridgefieldvna.org/flu-pneumonia-clinics/, 203-438-5555 or [email protected].

RVNA Flu Clinic and Pneumonia Vaccine Schedule

RVNA onsite vaccine hours, starting Sept. 14 at 27 Governor Street:

Drop In: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.*; by appointment: Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

*Please note: appointments are required for all children, ages 10 and under.

Special Flu Clinic hosted by Casey Energy at RVNA: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RVNA Community Clinics, September to November:

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 CT-39, New Fairfield;

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Georgetown Fire House, 6 Portland Ave, Redding;

Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road,

Tuesday, Nov. 7 — Vote and Vax, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at all Vote and Vax locations: Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road, Redding; East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield; Scotts Ridge Middle School, 750 North Salem Road, Ridgefield and Yanity Gym, 60 Prospect Street, Ridgefield.