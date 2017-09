Dr. Deb Bossio has added five holistic health practitioners to her newly-expanded Ridgefield office, Naturally Well Family Medicine.

She will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m.

Naturally Well Family Medicine is located at 100 B Danbury Rd, Suite 102, Ridgefield.

For more information call 203-431-4443 or visit www.naturallywellfamilymedicine.com.