Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra season begins Oct. 7

The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-2018 season delivers four exciting performances featuring acclaimed conductors and guest soloists with international reputations. Music from the classical, romantic, 20th-Century and contemporary periods are represented in this season’s repertoire. The concerts take place on Oct. 7, Dec. 2, March 17 and May 5. The first two and the final concert of the season will be held at Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at Ridgefield High School. The March concert will be held at the Ridgefield Playhouse. All performances begin at 8 p.m., with pre-concert talks at 7 p.m.

Concert tickets are $60, $45 and $25, with discounts available for seniors, students, and groups. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the RSO website at ridgefieldsymphony.org or call the box office at 203-438-3889.