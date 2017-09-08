New class: Write Your Novel (without getting stuck)

Write Your Novel (without getting stuck), a new Ridgefield Continuing Education class, covers how to produce a finished novel, one step at a time. By first paying attention to the basics of character development, scene creation, and sticking to the plot, the novel is constructed scene-by-scene, and chapter-by-chapter. You’ll first know your protagonist and antagonist, all your minor characters, the main conflicts and actions of your story, and what point or moral your story is trying to bring out. Then, your story will flow.

Advanced registration is required. Cost is $169. Class is Wednesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.