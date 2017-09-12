Ridgefield Guild of Artists to present Annual Juried Exhibition next weekend

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will present its 40th Annual Juried Exhibition running at the Guild gallery barn from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22.

The Guild invites area artists to bring up to three pieces of work in any medium to receiving on Saturday, Sept. 9, 12 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 10, 12 to 4 p.m. or Monday, Sept. 11, 2 to 6 p.m. at the Guild, 34 Halpin Lane, to be considered for the show by juror Lisa Hayes Williams, curatorial assistant to the director of the New Britain Museum of American Art.

For fees and specifications, refer to the complete prospectus on the Guild’s website rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863 for more details. Ridgefield Guild of Artists is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.