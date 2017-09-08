The Ridgefield Press

Open Book to perform at Ridgefield folk series Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on September 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Open Book

Ridgefield Library kicks off its fall Ridgefield Folk series on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. with Rick and Michele Gedney, known as the duo Open Book. Their original music features melody invention and vocal harmonies backed by a tapestry of interweaving guitars. 

Open Book will play selections from their three albums and a few select cover songs. Dan Bonis (whose playing appears on their album) will accompany them on lap steel guitar.  

Ridgefield Folk is free thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Tickets are given out starting at 1 p.m. on the day of the show. Doors open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2 p.m. For more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

