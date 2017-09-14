Now celebrating its fifth consecutive year, the Ridgefield Writers Conference returns to a full line-up with a Friday evening reading and a networking reception followed by a full day on Saturday of workshops, panels, breakout sessions, and a keynote address by acclaimed author Carlos Eire. The conference takes place at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Sept. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The conference kicks off Friday evening, Sept. 22, with readings and an author Q&A panel featuring renowned memoirist Peter Selgin, bestselling author Jamie Cat Callan and award-winning novelist Pete Nelson. The reading includes a wine and cheese networking reception and is free and open to conference attendees and to members of the public. Registration is requested at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

For information about the Saturday conference workshops contact Adele Annesi at 203-894-1908 or [email protected] or visit the conference website at ridgefieldwritersconference.blogspot.com.