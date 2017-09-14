The Ridgefield Press

Author Peter Selgin to speak during writers conference next weekend

By The Ridgefield Press on September 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Peter Selgin

Now celebrating its fifth consecutive year, the Ridgefield Writers Conference returns to a full line-up with a Friday evening reading and a networking reception followed by a full day on Saturday of workshops, panels, breakout sessions, and a keynote address by acclaimed author Carlos Eire. The conference takes place at the Ridgefield Library on Friday, Sept. 22, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The conference kicks off Friday evening, Sept. 22, with readings and an author Q&A panel featuring renowned memoirist Peter Selgin, bestselling author Jamie Cat Callan and award-winning novelist Pete Nelson. The reading includes a wine and cheese networking reception and is free and open to conference attendees and to members of the public. Registration is requested at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

For information about the Saturday conference workshops contact Adele Annesi at 203-894-1908 or [email protected] or visit the conference website at ridgefieldwritersconference.blogspot.com.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Yoga and pilates Next Post Thrift Shop: Ride ‘em cowboy
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress