This Weekend: Play & film premieres; art shows & sales; jazz, rock, folk & opera, plus festivals

‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?’ opens on stage in Stamford

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of the 1967 film based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by William Rose, will open Curtain Call’s 27th season on tonight, Sept. 7, in the Dressing Room Theatre, Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. The Connecticut premiere of this play, which runs through Sept. 24, has performances Thursday.-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $25 for seniors and $16 for children (up to age 21). On Thursdays, all seats are $25. There are discount Flex Passes that reduce prices by up to 30% off. Reservations may be made at the box office, 203-461-6358 or at curtaincallinc.com.

Authors to speak on cheesemaking in Wilton

Bronwen and Francis Percival, authors of Reinventing the Wheel: Milk, Microbes, and the Fight for Real Cheese will talk about their new book and offer their perspective on cheesemaking today at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton, on Friday, Sept. 8, from 12:30-1:30. The Percivals are cofounders and hosts of the London Gastronomy Seminars. Bronwen is the cheese buyer for Neal’s Yard Dairy in London and served on the editorial board of the Oxford Companion to Cheese. Francis is an award-winning writer on food and wine and teaches classes for Neal’s Yard Dairy. Complementing their talk will be a spread of fine artisanal cheeses for tasting. For members, the cost is $30; non-members $40, and the fee includes one copy of the book, plus cheese sampling. To register or for more details, visit wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257. The historical society will offer the Farmer’s Cheese Workshop for Kids, on Saturday, 11-12:30 p.m., and the Herbed Goat’s Milk Farmer’s Cheese Workshop for adults, that day, 2-3:30 p.m. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

40th Oyster Festival Friday through Sunday in Norwalk

The Norwalk Seaport Association’s Oyster Festival, celebrating its 40th year, will take place Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, at Veterans Park and Marina in Norwalk. On Friday, the activities run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., with Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, a Billy Joel tribute band, performing. On Saturday, events go from 11 to 11, with Sacred Fire, a Latin rock-Santana tribute band, and Desert Highway, an Eagles music group, featured. And on Sunday the festival runs from 11 to 8, with Eight to the Bar, a ’40s jazz and swing and ’50s blues band featured. More live bands will play throughout the weekend. There will also be the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show motorcycle acts and other daredevil stunts, a crafts beer tent, and arts & crafts pavilion, an oyster slurping contest, a wide variety of cuisine, amusement rides, live entertainment (clowns, magicians, acrobats) for kids and more. Details and tickets can be found at seaport.org or by calling 203-838-9444.

Screening of film on 9/11 hero in Danbury

The Connecticut premiere of Man in Red Bandana, a documentary about Welles Remy Crowther’s actions after United Flight 175 struck the World Trade Center’s south tower on Sept. 11, 2001, will be screened on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. at The Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Filmmaker Michael J. Weiss shares the story of how the equities trader-turned hero found an escape route past the inferno below. Tickets, $15, are available at thepalacedanbury.com or box office, 203-794-9944.

Sidewalk art show in Old Greenwich

The Art Society of Old Greenwich will have its 66th annual Sidewalk Show and Sale on Saturday and Sunday, 9 to 5, along Sound Beach Avenue in downtown Old Greenwich. Racks displaying oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, photography and mixed media will be set up, plus there will be sculpture and young people’s art and tables with postcards, matted art and notecards.

Tribute to Joni Mitchell and jazz

Joni Mitchell’s Jazz, A Tribute to the Jazz Side of a Legend, is on the bill Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m., at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, Newtown. A seven-member group of musicians will play music from Mitchell’s critically acclaimed jazz influenced albums. The doors open at 7. Tickets are $12 in advance at the box office weekdays, 9-2:30, or at Jonijazz.brownpapertickets.com.

Community dance in Bethel

A Community Dance, in celebration of Bethel Public Library’s founding, will take place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Bethel Municipal Center’s general purpose room, 1 School Street. There will be dancing, socializing, refreshments and music — traditional tunes of Patricia Campbell and The Reel Thing musicians. No dance experience is necessary. Couples and singles, as well as youngsters 7 years and older with parent or guardian are invited. The dance is free, but registration is required at bethellibrary.org or 203-794-8756, ext. 4.

Open Art Studio day at Silvermine

The Silvermine School of Art in New Canaan, one of the oldest artists communities in U.S., will host a free day of workshops and demonstrations for artists of all ages Saturday from 9:30 to 3:30. Fall classes begin Sept. 18. For more details, visit silvermineart.org or call 203-966-6668, ext. 2. The Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, will open three new shows on Saturday: Annual Faculty Exhibition; Linda Kuehne: American Suburban Landscapes; and Peter Kirkiles: Sculpture. The official reception is on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 to 4 p.m. for these exhibits that run through Nov. 5. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday., noon to 5, and Sunday, 1 to 5. For more details, visit the website or call 203-966-9700.

Recorder group to gather for first play session of new season

The Recorder Society of Connecticut’s first monthly playing session of the fall season will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Rd. (Route 7), Ridgefield. Doors open at 9:30. The session will be directed at intermediate and high intermediate players. A professional recorder teacher/performer serves as coach and conductor. Coaching at the Sept. 9 playing session will be Susan Iadone, who has many years of experience conducting at RSC workshops. She is music director of RSC, a prominent viol and recorder soloist and performer on viola, viola d’amore and viola da gamba. RSC focuses primarily on Renaissance and Baroque music. Interested players are invited to bring their recorders and a music stand; music will be provided. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, call John Vandermeulen, 203-810-4831, or JoAnn Flaum, 203-221-7693, evenings or weekends, or go to recordersociety-connecticut.org.

Kellogg and Maddock in concert Saturday night

Stephen Kellogg will appear with special guest James Maddock in a concert on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road. Connecticut native Kellogg’s “Americana-tinged, sometimes folk, often rock, occasionally pop stylings are performed with the unassuming manner and self-deprecating humor.” Maddock considers his newest album The Green to be “the most eclectic, exhilaratingly soulful, and imaginatively produced album in his career.” Kicking off the night is Emily Hearn. Tickets, $40, are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Coulter kicks off new season of Nite Spot Nights

The new season of Nite Spot Nights begins with Scott Coulter and the music of Carole King, Neil Sedaka and more on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. at the Milford Center for the Arts in downtown Milford. This is the third season of the series of cabaret entertainment presented by the Milford Arts Council with Pantochino Productions Inc. Doors open at 7:15. Tickets, $30, are available at milfordarts.org or 203-878-6647.

Little Feat at Capitol Theatre

Little Feat plays The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. The show features a fusion of California rock, Dixie funk-boogie, plus strains of folk, blues, rockabilly, country and jazz. Tickets, $40-80, are available at thecapitoltheatre.com or 914-937-4126.

Groff headlines Westport Playhouse gala

Moonlight Over Venice, the Westport Country Playhouse’s 2017 fundraising gala, will be held on Saturday in tents outside the playhouse at 25 Powers Court, Westport. “Hamilton” Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Jonathan Groff will headline the gala. A cocktail party begins at 5:45 p.m., the presentation of Playhouse Leadership Award to Ann Sheffer will be at 7, Groff’s performance at 7:15, and dinner at 8:30. A silent auction will be ongoing. The theme is a nod to the playhouse’s fall production of Romeo and Juliet. Attire is festive; black-tie optional. For more details, including tickets ($250-$2,500), go to westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177.

The Klein’s benefit gala Saturday

The Klein Memorial Auditorium Gala on Sept. 9 at 910 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport will honor Bridgeport’s own Maureen Hamill, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, the award presentation, and a performance of With Love, Marilyn, with preferred theater seating for gala attendees. That show starts at 7:30. Proceeds support the non-profit Klein’s programming, operations and its theater arts program. Hamill will receive the Jacob Klein Leader of Distinction Award. Founding member of Downtown Cabaret Theatre, she’s produced and performed around the country. She shares her gifts at The Klein, Fairfield Theater Company, and most recently singing with the Bridgeport Symphony. Gala tickets are $175. Tickets separately for With Love, Marilyn are $20-$44. Tickets may be reserved at theklein.org or by calling 800-424-0160, ext. 2

Arts foundation gala at Quick Center

The 15 annual Evening for the Arts Gala benefit for the Jamie A. Hulley Arts Foundation will take place Saturday at Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Rubix Kube, an ’80s tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m. The reception< which starts at 6, includes complimentary wine and beer, a dessert bar and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $45 in advance at 203-254-4010 or 1-877-ARTS-396. (1-877-278-7396); they’re $50 at the door. The foundation is a non-profit dedicated to educational enrichment and professional development of young artists and early career professionals. It was founded to celebrate the memory of Orange, Conn., resident, Jamie Alaine Hulley. Proceeds are dedicated to scholarships, educational programs and grants in arts throughout Connecticut.

Comedy Showcase Saturday night in Westport

An All New Treehouse Comedy Showcase starring Darren Rivera, Funniest Comic in CT finalist, with 8-10 additional comics will take place at the Treehouse Comedy Club, Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m., below Bistro B of the Westport Inn, 1595 Post Road, Westport: Tickets, $17.50, are available at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857. Rick Vos will appear Sept. 15 in Westport, and TV Warm-Up Comics on Sept. 16 take place at Fairfield Theater Company’s Stage One.

Arts festival in Trumbull on Sunday

The 39th annual Trumbull Arts Festival will take place Sunday from 10 to 4 on the Trumbull Town Hall Green. There will be more than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and vendors, Children’s Creative Center, face painting and a balloon artist. Entertainment begins at 11 with Brideau & Miller; 11:30, singer Evelyn Sload; noon, Downtown Cabaret Theatre’s Children’s Company; 1 p.m., The Red Hots; 2:30, DTC Company again; 3 p.m., Frank Porto Band.

40th Member Show opens at Carriage Barn

The Carriage Barn Arts Center in New Canaan will open its 40th Annual Member Show on Sunday, from 3 to 5 pm. The show celebrates “the range, interests, and talents of artist members working across all subjects, styles, and media in art.” This year the Carriage Barn has partnered with New Canaan’s Sorelle Gallery, one to two artists will be awarded “best in show” and invited to have a joint or solo exhibit at Sorelle next summer. The exhibit is open Wednesday-Saturday from 10 to 3 and Sunday from 1 to 5 through Oct. 8. On Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 to noon, there will be complimentary coffee and the chance to meet several of the artists and learn more about their work. The Carriage Barn will also offer a number of art workshops for all levels this fall for anyone looking to explore creative mediums. Expert instructors will teach a Plein Air painting workshop Sept. 11 and 12; a half-day collage workshop the morning of Sept. 19; and an iPhone Photography Workshop on Sept. 25 and 27. The center is home to New Canaan Society for the Arts on the grounds of a former estate, now named Waveny Park, 681 South Avenue. For more details, visit carriagebarn.org or call 203-972-1895.

Open Book plays library’s folk series

The fall season of the Ridgefield Folk series starts Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, featuring Rick and Michele Gedney, known as the duo Open Book. Their original music features melody invention and vocal harmonies backed by a tapestry of interweaving guitars. Dan Bonis will accompany them on lap steel guitar. Tickets to the free concert are given out starting at 1 p.m. on the day of the show. Doors open at 1:30. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

American and British songs at Richter House

Across the Pond, a program of British and American songs by concert soloist and recitalist Walter Cramer, will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. He will be accompanied by Alexis Zingale, a recent WCSU graduate, on piano and Andrea Conrad, a WCSU student, on oboe. Admission is by freewill donation. Refreshments will follow. For more details, call 203-744-1949.

Sunday afternoon of opera at WCSU concert hall

The Danbury Concert Association will open its four-concert 2017-18 season with An Afternoon at the Opera on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center at the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. The concert features soprano Danielle Talamantes, tenor Brian Cheney and mezzo-soprano Christine Antenbring with pianist Mikhail Hallak. Selections will be from Puccini, Bizet, Bernstein and others. Tickets, $25 for adults, are available at danburyconcert.eventbrite.com or 203-837-8732. Info: danburyconcert.org. It’s free for ages 18 and under.

Fairfield County Chorale’s sing on Sunday

The September Sing with the Fairfield County Chorale takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. in Trinity Episcopal Church in Southport. There will be a relaxed read-through of selections from G.F. Handel’s Messiah and J.S. Bach’s Mass in B Minor, along with a wine and cheese reception. Guest singers can meeting chorale members and music director, David Rosenmeyer. Those who are considering joining the chorale are invited for an informal audition after the sing. There’s a $10 music rental fee or you may bring your own. For more information, visit: fairfieldcountychorale.org, email [email protected] or call 203-858-3713.

UB40 in Ridgefield Playhouse concert

UB40, featuring original founding members Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue with an eight-piece band will play the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday at 8 p.m. UB40, which blends reggae and pop hits, has released hit after hit since they formed in 1979. Tickets, orchestra $110, balcony & mezzanine $95, are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

And coming up…

The subject of Westport Library’s Lecture in the Arts will be Falsettos on Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at 20 Jesup Road, Westport. This is a free panel discussion on the Broadway hit Falsettos featuring the men behind the show: Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn and Tony Award winning playwright and director James Lapine and the revival’s Tony-nominated star Stephanie J. Block. It will be moderated by Andrew C. Wilk, executive producer of Live From Lincoln Center, with Q&A. Details: westportlibrary.org

****

The Institute for Holistic Health Studies at WCSU will host a free Sahaja Yoga Meditation program on Tues., Sept. 12, .at 7 p.m. in room 103 of Warner Hall on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181 White Street, Danbury. The class is conducted by Jesse Rovero. The public is invited. For more details, send an email to [email protected] or visit [email protected].

****

Andrew Dice Clay will appear Tuesday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. Tickets ($110 orchestra, $90 balcony, mezzanine) at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

****

National Theatre in London live screening of Salomé is on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2 and 7 p.m. at Fairfield University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts in Fairfield. Tickets, $25, $20 members, $20 seniors, $10 children/students, are available at quickcenter.com or 203-254-4010 or toll free, 1-877-ARTS-396.

****

Taconic Opera’s 20th Anniversary Celebration Gala is Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at C.V. Rich Mansion, 305 Ridgeway, White Plains, N.Y. Guests will dine while dramatic and amusing moments are recalled from the group’s history. Singers will reprise memorable arias, duets and ensembles from past 19 years. Proceeds support a new season of events, including the world premiere of an opera composed by general and artistic director Dan Montez. Tickets, $250, $200 and $150, are available at taconicopera.org or 1-855-886-7372. Discounts are available.

****

Speaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher is a workshop that begins Sept. 13, 7:30-9 p.m., at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The Emmy Award-winning journalist, author and emcee will teach public speaking skills. Details at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

****

Highland Fling Scotch Tasting, a Norwalk Historical Society fund-raiser, take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk. Gregg Glaser, spirits and beer connoisseur and publisher-editor of Modern Distillery Age, will lead the tasting of six to seven styles of Scottish whiskey; plus there will be appetizers from local restaurants. Tickets are $45 before Sept. 11 at norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, then $50 at door.

****

David Ryan Harris on his Songs For Other People Tour will make a stop on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield; doors open 7 p.m., show at 7:45. This singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is known as John Mayer’s guitarist, who “prides himself on his soulfulness.” Tickets, $25, $75 at fairfieldtheatre.org or 203-259-1036.

For more upcoming events, see Events tab.