The Buddy System, an award-winning documentary that tells the intimate stories of three families touched by autism, who experience meaningful change when a specially trained assistance dog comes into each of their lives, will be screened on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with Connecticut-based filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris and autism assistance dog trainer Patty Dobbs Gross, a pioneer in the field of breeding and training autism assistance dogs. Her son Dan, was one of the first children in the world to receive an autism assistance dog (then called a social dog) more than 25 years ago, and that experience inspired Patty to help other families. They will also be joined by assistance dog, Cuby.

This program is co-sponsored by the library, Ridgefield Arts Council and ROAR. To register visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.