The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will host a family-friendly art-making workshop for Third Saturdays on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum will be closed for installation, so this workshop will take place on the porch of the Old Hundred building.

Third Saturdays take place the third Saturday of each month where admission is free and open to the public all day. This monthly community-oriented day is generously sponsored by Fairfield County Bank.