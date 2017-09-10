Kelly Eichman and Patrick Frailey wed

Kelly Eichman, daughter of Nancy and Jim Eichman of Ridgefield, was married to Patrick Frailey, son of Cathie Bennett and Fred Frailey of Edwards, Colo. and St. Simons Island, Ga. on May 13. The Rev. Nathaniel Jung-Chul Lee performed the ceremony at All Saints Church in Chevy Chase, Md.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore a silk white French tulle dress with Alençon lace on the sweetheart strapless bodice and hem, with a chapel train. She carried a bouquet of ivory, cream and white mixed spring flowers, including garden roses, spray roses, lisianthus, peonies, astilbe, ranunculus and delicate garden greenery.

Christina Bortz of New York City was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Allyson Browning of Washington, D.C.; Elizabeth Connelly of San Francisco, Calif.; Megan Dallas of Dallas, Texas; Catherine Frailey of New York City, sister of the groom; Rebecca Gregg of Houston, Texas; Arianna Krajcer of Houston, Texas and Makenzie Weinman of New York City. They wore navy dresses and carried a soft mixed spring colored bouquet to complement their dresses.

George Barsness of Washington, D.C. was best man. Groomsmen were Daniel Chew of McLean, Va.; Jeffrey Clauser of Jacksonville, Fla.; Zachary Cion of New York City; Kyle Eichman of Houston, Texas, brother of the bride; William Frailey of New York City, brother of the groom; Andrew Pacala of Washington, D.C., and John Vine of Washington, D.C.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2005 and from Vanderbilt University in 2009. She received her master of arts in government from Johns Hopkins University in 2015. She is a senior associate with Unilever in Washington, D.C. The groom is a 2006 graduate of The Potomac School and from Vanderbilt University in 2010. He is a lieutenant in the United States Navy, where he is a P-8A Poseidon naval flight officer and currently serves on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations.

After a reception at the Chevy Chase Club in Chevy Chase, they honeymooned in Greece, Croatia and Italy. They live in Washington, D.C.