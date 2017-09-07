Allie Rubin weds Chris O’Shea

Allison Rubin, daughter of Gwen and Jon Rubin of Ridgefield, was married to Christopher O’Shea, son of Karen and Dave O’Shea of Ridgefield, on June 24. The officiant, Sally Reiner, performed the double-ring ceremony at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a light ivory tulle ball gown by Hayley Paige, and a matching cathedral-length veil. Lindsay Rubin of New York City was maid of honor for her sister. Bridesmaids were Liz Fleming and Melissa Geltzeiler of New York City, Julie Hughes of Atlanta, Ga., the groom’s sisters Jennifer Purcell of Spokane, Wash. and Nicole O’Shea of Ridgefield. The bridesmaids wore navy J. Crew bridal cocktail dresses. The flower girl was the groom’s niece, Hailey Purcell, and she wore a white tulle dress with a yellow sash.

Groomsmen were John Mahlstadt, Steve Rowella and Mike Valentine of New York City, Andrew Kamensky of Ridgefield, and Tommy Purcell of Spokane, brother-in-law of the groom. The groom and the groomsmen all wore custom slate gray suits. The entire wedding party, with exception of Tommy Purcell, grew up in Ridgefield.

After a reception at the Inn at Longshore, the newlyweds honeymooned in Bali and Seoul, Korea. They live in Long Island City, N.Y.