Conservatory of Dance open house begins Saturday

By Steve Coulter on September 7, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, northern Fairfield County’s only nonprofit dance education center, will hold a free open house Saturday, Sept. 9 to Friday, Sept. 15 for new students to try free classes all week long.

RCD invites new students and families to join us Saturday, Sept. 9 for a kickoff open house gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. to meet and greet the faculty and learn about the studio philosophy.

Full semester fees apply upon registration. No prorating before Nov. 1. Call 203-438-5597 or email [email protected] to schedule your trial classes.

