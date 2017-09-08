The Ridgefield Press

FCC celebrates Rally Day Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on September 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

The renovated program building at the First Congregational Church (FCC) will be the site of the church’s traditional Rally Day picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Rally Day kicks off the church’s program year, with Sunday school for all ages, youth programming, a range of music opportunities and other events.

The picnic, following morning worship services, will take place on the West Lane lawn and in the fully redesigned social hall.

Festivities include games, music and bounce houses for children, along with information displays on the church’s fellowship and mission opportunities. The new building will be open for classes, other activities and tours.

Completion of the $5-million building project culminates four years of planning, design, and construction work. A town-wide open house and grand opening will be held on Oct. 15.

All are welcome to worship at 8:15 and 10 a.m., followed by the picnic and Rally Day celebration. The First Congregational Church is located by the fountain at the corner of Main Street and West Lane in Ridgefield.

