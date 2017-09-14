Yoga and pilates

Yoga, Pilates, and Qi Three classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education help participants develop core strength and flexibility, build bone density and strength, improve posture and sense of balance, and meet fitness goals.

Morning Kickstart Yoga starts Monday, Sept. 18 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) and Wednesday, Sept. 20 (8:15 to 9:30 a.m.).

Gentle Yoga starts Monday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 28 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

Vinyasa Slow Flow Yoga starts Tuesday, Sept. 26 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.).

Qi Three (a blend of Yoga, Pilates and Tai Chi) starts Tuesday, Sept. 19 (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.).

Pilates with Frances Goulart starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 (6 to 7 p.m.). Pilates with Pat Anikewich starts Monday, Sept. 25 (4:45 to 5:45 p.m.).

Tai Chi, Bollywood Dance, Chadkadance, Body Precision, 60-Minute Calorie Burner, line dance, ballroom and salsa dance, and Zumba are also available. Classes meet for five to 10 sessions and cost $62 to $120. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) or disabled discount available. Advanced registration required. Bring a water bottle, blanket and mat. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.