Boughton benefit in Ridgefield tomorrow night

By The Ridgefield Press on September 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefield residents will host a fund-raiser event for Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton as he prepares a run for governor in 2018.

The event, which will be hosted by club members Joe Savino and Hope Wise, will be held at the Ridgefield Golf Course from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine will be served.    

The donation is up to $100 maximum per individual. Please make checks payable to Connecticut Comeback Committee. The address is PO Box 2391, Danbury CT 06813.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Lindsay Jacobs at 203-794-4622 or

[email protected]

