Bridge and mah-jongg are social games that also provide a good mental workout. Day and evening classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Mah-jongg for Beginners starts Tuesday, Sept. 19 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and Thursday, Oct. 5 (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.); meets six weeks and costs $128.

Beginner Bridge (Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31; seven sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, $149) covers the basics of bridge bidding and play for the total beginner. Bridge Basics Plus (Wednesdays, Sept. 27 through Nov. 1, six sessions, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., $128) is for people with limited (or long ago) bridge experience.

Bridge Continued (Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 31; seven sessions, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., $149) takes you further into bidding, strategy and play of the hand and is for people who have had beginners bridge or similar experience.

Ridgefield senior discount available (age 62 and over). Advanced registration required. Registration at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.