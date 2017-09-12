Language classes: French, Spanish, Italian, and German available here in town

French, Spanish, Italian, and German classes available in Ridgefield Continuing Education provide an opportunity to step away from a rote computer program and into live, active learning of a foreign language.

French 1, Part 1 starts Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. French 1, Part 2 starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 at noon. French Advanced Beginner starts Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and French Advanced starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Spanish 1 starts Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3:15 p.m. Spanish 1, Part 2 starts Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Spanish Intermediate, Part 2 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Italian 1, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Italian 1, Part 2 starts Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. Italian Intermediate, Part 1 starts Monday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Italian Advanced starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

German 1, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and German Intermediate, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3:15 p.m.

Classes run five to 11 sessions for one-and-a-half to two hours each. Tuition is $90 to $192 plus a reasonable text/materials fee. Advance registration required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.