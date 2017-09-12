The Ridgefield Press

Language classes: French, Spanish, Italian, and German available here in town

By The Ridgefield Press on September 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

French, Spanish, Italian, and German classes available in Ridgefield Continuing Education provide an opportunity to step away from a rote computer program and into live, active learning of a foreign language.

French 1, Part 1 starts Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. French 1, Part 2 starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 at noon. French Advanced Beginner starts Monday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and French Advanced starts Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
Spanish 1 starts Monday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 5 at 3:15 p.m. Spanish 1, Part 2 starts Thursday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Spanish Intermediate, Part 2 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.  
Italian 1, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Italian 1, Part 2 starts Monday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. Italian Intermediate, Part 1 starts Monday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Italian Advanced starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
German 1, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and German Intermediate, Part 1 starts Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3:15 p.m.
Classes run five to 11 sessions for one-and-a-half to two hours each. Tuition is $90 to $192 plus a reasonable text/materials fee. Advance registration required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefield Guild of Artists to present Annual Juried Exhibition next weekend Next Post Prevention Plus: Parent circles
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress