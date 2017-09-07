Art Walk 2017 continues through Sept. 8

Art Walk 2017 opened two weekends with a fanfare! Music, merriment and lots of art! Ridgefield was a buzz with people who came out to meet the artists and stroll around town and buy some great artwork, all to benefit the fine artists who are participating and Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ programming.

The Opening weekend festivities of Art Walk are behind us now, but Art Walk 2017 continues through Friday, September 8th. Take advantage of the “strolling galleries” in downtown Ridgefield and visit the many participating merchants this coming holiday weekend. “If the shop is open, come on in,” says Pam Stoddart, Executive Director and Chair of Art Walk 2017, “or stop by the Guild on Halpin Lane and view a sample of each artist’s work, check out where you can find their work in town, grab a map, and visit the merchant for more.”

The Walk on Down show at the Guild at 34 Halpin Lane is the companion show Art Walk with participating artists exhibiting a work at the Guild. All artwork is for sale at the Guild and in the stores. The Guild gallery hours are Sun – Wed, 12-4pm.

Thanks to the generous sponsors of Art Walk 2017: Books on the Common, Candlight Shoppe, Fairfield County Bank, Olley Court, Ridgefield Apartments, Ridgefield Bicycle Company, Rockwell Art & Framing, Sturges Brothers, and William Pitt Sotheby’s.

“Ridgefield is such an arts-loving town and Art Walk has always been well-received. It’s a great way to celebrate the arts in an end of summer celebration,” said Pam Stoddart. Maps are available at all participating locations and at the Guild. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203.438.8863.