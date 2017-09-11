Alexandra Lehmann to discuss new book at library Tuesday night

Ridgefield author Alexandra Lehmann will discuss her recently released historical novel, With You There Is Light, at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The book is inspired by the lives and letters of anti-Nazi political activist Sophie Scholl (1921-1943) and her boyfriend, German army officer Fritz Hartnagel.

With a Fulbright scholarship, Lehman began archival research in Germany for With You There Is Light.

She won a fellowship to the Wesleyan Writers’ Conference and has guest lectured on German Resistance history at Western Connecticut State University and Mt. Holyoke College.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event. To register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.