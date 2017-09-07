New class: People of Ridgefield Before 1708

The People of Ridgefield Before 1708 is a new seminar in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Ten thousand years ago the glaciers had withdrawn from Ridgefield, leaving behind an environment that was inhospitable to plants and animals alike. Yet, there is evidence that at least one hunter was here. Since then Ridgefield has been populated by people, who lived their lives, raised their families, and lived off of the land. This course deals with these people, their lives, their tools and their ability to adjust to the climate changes, and the changes in their environment over the 10,000 years they occupied this land.

This three session class meets Wednesdays, Sept. 27, Oct. 4 and 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Venus building (old high school). Tuition is $71. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $53. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.