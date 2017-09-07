Ridgefield Woman’s Club meets tonight, Sept. 7

The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club will kick off its 2017-18 year with a general meeting for members on Sept. 7.

The club is a service organization dedicated to helping and improving the town of Ridgefield. A juried craft fair is sponsored each November on the Saturday before Thanksgiving with proceeds going to the RVNA, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Parks & Recreation, Ridgefield High School scholarships, and several other local organizations.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month from September through June. For more information, visit rwc-ct.com or email [email protected].

