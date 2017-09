Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association will host an autumn dinner host at Silver Spring Country Club Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event will include: patio cocktails, live music, silent auction, wine pull, seasonal dinner, and craft beer tastings

This event is all about celebrating and enriching the mission of RVNA in the most entertaining and festive of ways.

To learn more or purchase tickets, contact 203-438-5555 or visit ridgefieldvna.org.